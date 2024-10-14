Amid breast cancer treatment, Hina Khan finds motivation in her ‘last’ eyelash

Amidst her battle with stage 3 breast cancer, Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan found motivation in her ‘last-standing’ eyelash, as she nears her final chemotherapy cycle.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday night, Hina Khan posted recent close-up pictures of her eye, along with an empowering message, as she revealed her source of motivation for the final round of cancer treatment.

“Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation?” she began to write in the caption of the two-picture gallery, which shows her ‘brave and lone warrior’, which fought through multiple cycles of chemotherapy while other eyelashes and hair fell off, in side effects of treatment.

She continued, “Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes..This BRAVE , LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me.”

“Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through,” she added.

The actor also revealed that she had avoided wearing false lashes in over a decade, but now relies on them for her shoots.

Concluding her post, Khan also requested her fans and well-wishers to continue praying for her health and speedy recovery.

For the unversed, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist Akshara, in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

The celebrity has been sharing her journey on social media, being a source of hope and courage for everyone out there, battling with the disease.