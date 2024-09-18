Hina Khan walks the ramp as bride amid breast cancer battle

Amidst her battle with stage 3 breast cancer, Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan has put on a brave front, returning to the ramp for a fashion week.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for her breast cancer, shared glimpses of her first ramp walk, since she was diagnosed earlier this year.

Khan walked the ramp as a showstopper, for designer Vinal Patel’s bridal collection called ‘Sajani’.

With a glimpse of her walk on Instagram, she shared in the caption, “My Father always used to say, ‘Hey Daddy’s strong Girl, Don’t be a cry baby, Never complain about your problems (Only Gratitude), Take control of your life, Stand tall and deal with it.. So I Stopped worrying about the outcome, Just Focused on what’s within my control.. Rest, Leave it to Allah..”

“He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart,” she added. “Thisss wasn’t easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina. DONT EVER STOP..”

“Dressed as a Bride after ages, How do I look BTW?” Khan asked further.

However, what was even more commendable, was that the courageous celebrity returned to the hospital bed, immediately after her stint on the runway, to continue with her breast cancer treatment.

It is to be noted here that Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

The celebrity has been sharing her journey on social media, being a source of hope and courage for everyone out there, battling with the disease.