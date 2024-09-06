Hina Khan reveals mucositis diagnosis amid breast cancer treatment

Amidst her battle with stage 3 breast cancer, Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan revealed that she has been diagnosed with mucositis due to ongoing treatment.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Hina Khan disclosed that she has been diagnosed with mucositis, as a result of the ongoing chemotherapy sessions, for the cancer treatment.

The text post shared by the celebrity read, “Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis.”

“Although I am following the doctors advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest. It’s really hard when you can’t eat,” she requested.

What is mucositis?

Mucositis, the painful inflammation of the mucous membranes, that line the mouth and entire gastrointestinal tract, is one of the common side effects of cancer treatments, including radiation and chemotherapy. Mucositis is a temporary condition and often heals on its own, however, requires certain self and medical care to manage.

For the unversed, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

The celebrity has been sharing her journey on social media, being a source of hope and courage for everyone out there, battling with the disease.