‘I am fighting…’: Hina Khan shares health update amid cancer battle

Amidst her battle with stage 3 cancer, Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan shared a health and life update with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Hina Khan posted a new video message, to update her millions of followers including the showbiz fraternity, about her health, as she continues with her breast cancer treatment.

“I thought to let me give you a quick life update ki meri zindagi me kya chal raha hai (about what is happening in my life),” she began in the video.

Khan continued, “I know sometimes I just vanish from everywhere and aap sab pareshan ho jaate hain (all of you get worried about my health). But I am okay, I am doing okay. I am through with my fifth chemo infusion, three more to go.”

“Some days are hard; very very very very very hard. [But] some days are good. Like today is a good day. I feel nice, I feel better. And sometimes, it’s okay to vanish. I need that time to heal and to feel better,” added the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum.

“Baaki sab thik hai, aap sab log dua karte rahe (Everything else is good, keep me in your prayers). It’s a phase, it will pass, it has to pass. And I am going to be absolutely okay. I have full faith in the almighty. And I am fighting,” Khan concluded with pain in her eyes.

Sharing the clip on her feed, she simply captioned, “Life update,” with a request for prayers.

For the unversed, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

The celebrity has been sharing her journey on social media, being a source of hope and courage for everyone out there, battling with the disease.