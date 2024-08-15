‘Reunited with my lost hair…’: Hina Khan sports wig made of own hair amid cancer battle

Weeks after chopping off her hair, Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan utilized her luscious locks, turning them into a wig, to be used during her breast cancer treatment.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon, Hina Khan posted a new video of herself, along with an empowering message for all her fellow cancer warriors, as she sported her new wig, made of her own hair, which she had to cut after being diagnosed with the illness.

“The moment I was diagnosed, I knew I’d lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long and vibrant,” she shared in the caption. “I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time.”

“And I must say It was an empowering decision, and I’m so proud of it,” Khan added.

She continued, “I want to send out a special message to all my Women brave hearts out there who are going through similar struggles.. if you resonate with my decision and agree with it ..I suggest you to do the same .. it will make at least one thing much easier and you will feel better.. you will feel home. You know, It feels like somehow I am reunited with my lost hair when I wear it. It feels good, it feels cozy and it feels like home.”

“It’s just a phase, I knew I will have to go through and decided preemptively to Normalise it first for my self and now that I have been using it, I thought it will be a good story to share with all of you,” noted the actor.

Concluding her post, Khan requested her fans and well-wishers to continue praying for her health and speedy recovery.

For the unversed, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

The celebrity has been sharing her journey on social media, being a source of hope and courage for everyone out there, battling with the disease.