‘Goodbye pixie hair’: Hina Khan embraces the bald look amidst breast cancer treatment

Weeks after chopping her long locks to a pixie cut, Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan said goodbye to the look, embracing a bald head, as she battles breast cancer.

In an emotional clip, shared on Thursday night, along with a moving note, Hina Khan shared that although she loved the pixie look on herself, she has decided to completely shave her head, in order to protect her mental peace and avoid the stress of intense hair fall, as she undergoes chemotherapy to treat her breast cancer.

In a note, shared in the video, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum stated, “I loved wearing my hair so short which I probably wouldn’t have done ever. Although I could not enjoy the Short-Hair-Phase long enough, it did look cool.”

“Mujhe uss process se nahi guzarna hai jaha par (I don’t want to go through that process where) every time I put my hand in my hair and a bunch of hair falls,” she said in the video, before suggesting to completely ‘buzz it off’, as it would not make any difference to your beauty. “Remember you can win this only if you embrace yourself, [and] accept it, and I choose to accept my battle scars because I believe if you embrace yourself, you’re one step closer to your healing.”

Sharing the video on her account, Khan captioned, “Here’s another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable.”

Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity commended Khan for her courage and sent their warm wishes to the actor for her speedy recovery.

For the unversed, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.