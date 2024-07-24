Hina Khan shares picture with her ‘strength’ amidst cancer battle

Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan dubbed longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal her ‘strength’ as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Actor Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, turned to her Instagram stories on Tuesday evening with a new picture of herself, also featuring her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

The mirror selfie, which sees the lovebirds twinning in black, was captioned with, “@rockyj1 You are the best❤️ May Allah bless you hamesha (always). My strength.” For the unversed, Khan revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, earlier in June. Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity lauded her courage and sent their warm wishes to the actor for her speedy recovery.