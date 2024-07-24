Hina Khan shares picture with her ‘strength’ amidst cancer battle

web analytics
Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan dubbed longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal her ‘strength’ as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Actor Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, turned to her Instagram stories on Tuesday evening with a new picture of herself, also featuring her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

The mirror selfie, which sees the lovebirds twinning in black, was captioned with, “@rockyj1 You are the best❤️ May Allah bless you hamesha (always). My strength.”hina khan, cancer, rocky jaiswal For the unversed, Khan revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, earlier in June. Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity lauded her courage and sent their warm wishes to the actor for her speedy recovery.

Taking to his Instagram handle earlier this month, Jaiswal posted a three-picture gallery of his partner, as he cooked up her favourite meal for the weekend. His warm caption along read, “When she smiles the lights are brighter.. when she’s Happy Life makes sense.. When she’s With Me .. I live a lot more .. When I am with her .. Nothing Matters more.”

Notably, Khan and Jaiswal, who first met on the sets of her debut serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, have been in a relationship for almost a decade at this point.

