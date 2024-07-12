Hina Khan pens gratitude note to fans amidst cancer battle

Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan penned a long note, expressing her deep gratitude to fans for their overwhelming support in her cancer battle.

Actor Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, turned to her Instagram stories in the early hours Friday, with a detailed thank you note for her fans and well-wishers, who have been praying for her swift recovery from cancer.

“To all my amazing, wonderful fans— seriously, I can’t thank you enough,” she began to write in the text post. “From all corners of the world, your love and support has been incredible. I’m filled with so much gratitude for all the little things you’re doing for me, like praying for my well-being, holding on to hope, and sending such heartfelt messages and flowers everyday..” Khan continued, “Some went to Dargahs and have kept Rozas for me. Some kept Vrats for my wellbeing and have taken Mannats. Sent me zamzam,..Did Havans and Pooja, You’ve been going to your places of worship, praying for me, and even sending me videos and pictures from these special moments. Some of you have even gone to the biggest temples and dargah’s in the country for me. Those heart touching videos ufffff— whr you’ve cried your heart out for my sake and for my suffering is beyond comprehension.”

“I really can’t put into words how much this means to me. I have zillions praying for me. That is exceptional. That is life-changing. How can I ever repay the kindness, grace, support, and love from all you amazing fans and supporters.” she added. “I’m incredibly grateful and humbled, and I want each one of you to know how much I appreciate you.. You are the blessings I count with folded hands,” concluded the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum.

For the unversed, Khan revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, earlier in June. Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity lauded her courage and sent their warm wishes to the actor for her speedy recovery.