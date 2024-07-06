Hina Khan embraces her treatment scars amid breast cancer battle

Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan, who is battling breast cancer, embraced her scars ‘with love’, as she undergoes the treatment.

Actor Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, is embracing her treatment scars like a warrior, days after she shared the shocking breast cancer diagnosis.

In her latest social post, a part of her ‘window to cancer journey’ series, the actor published several pictures of herself, proudly flaunting her ‘signs of progress’. “What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes?” she asked in the caption.

Khan continued, “The scars are mine, I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve. The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too,” she concluded, followed by the hashtags ‘Scarred Not Scared’ and ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’.

For the unversed, Khan revealed last week that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, earlier in June. Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity lauded her courage and sent their warm wishes to Khan for her speedy recovery.

