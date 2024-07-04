Hina Khan ‘let go of her beautiful hair’ amid cancer battle

Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan, who is battling breast cancer, bravely decided to chop off her hair before it starts to fall as the treatment progresses.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Being the bold and courageous self that she is, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, shared a new video into her ‘window to cancer journey’ series, from the day when she let go of her beautiful hair after the first chemotherapy session.

In the clip, shared on Thursday morning, along with a moving note, Khan wore a big smile on her face, as she courageously prepared herself to chop her hair; also while consoling her mother, who can be heard wailing in the background. The celebrity got tears in her eyes as the haircut progressed before she flashed a bright smile, rocking her new pixie cut.

Posting the video on her Instagram handle, Khan penned, “To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

“I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself,” she noted. “Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole.”

Khan also mentioned that she would be using her own hair to make a wig for herself to wear during this cancer battle.

After a series of acknowledgements, she concluded the note with, “May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious. Plz Pray Pray Pray for me.”

For the unversed, Khan revealed last week that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, earlier in June.

Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity lauded her courage and sent their warm wishes to Khan for her speedy recovery.

Also Read: Hina Khan shares she ‘went straight’ for first chemotherapy after receiving an award