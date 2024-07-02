Hina Khan shares she ‘went straight’ for first chemotherapy after receiving an award

Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan, who revealed the shocking breast cancer diagnosis earlier this week, disclosed she started her chemotherapy sessions, right after attending an award ceremony.

Actor Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, sent shockwaves across the fraternity on Friday, as she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

In a new post of a window to her journey, Khan revealed that she knew about her diagnosis when she attended a recent award ceremony last month and went straight to the hospital for her first chemotherapy, after receiving the award.

Sharing a new video post, she penned in the caption, “This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it – not just for myself, but for all of us.” In the following clip from the hospital, the actor being visibly emotional, can be heard saying, “All glam is gone and I’m ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let’s get better.”

“This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo,” she wrote further. “I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me ..my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down.”

To end her motivational note, Khan urged everyone to ‘normalise the challenges’ of life and ‘set goals to live up to them’. “No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up,” she concluded.

Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity sent their warm wishes to Khan for her speedy recovery.

