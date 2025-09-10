Angels' season-high 12 runs back Kyle Hendricks in win over Twins

Kyle Hendricks scattered four hits over seven shutout innings and Chris Taylor and Yoan Moncada each hit three-run homers to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 12-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Hendricks (7-9) walked one and struck out six while snapping a seven-start winless streak dating back to a 4-1 victory over Seattle on July 27. He left after throwing 80 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Moncada went 2-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored and Taylor finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs for the Angels, who finished with 17 hits and a season high in runs scored. Oswald Peraza had three hits, Luis Rengifo had two hits and three RBIs, Mike Trout had two hits and a walk and scored three times and Taylor Ward stole home and scored twice for Los Angeles (68-77), which snapped a six-game losing streak to the Twins.

Ryan Fitzgerald, an infielder who came in to pitch a scoreless eighth, homered, Byron Buxton had two hits and stole a base and Austin Martin also had two hits and scored a run for Minnesota (64-81). Zebby Matthews (4-5) suffered the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Los Angeles took a 3-0 lead in the first on a two-run, bases-loaded single by Rengifo. That was followed by a double-steal with Rengifo going to second and Ward stealing home.

The Angels extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth on RBI singles by Taylor and Rengifo and then broke the game open with four more runs in the sixth, including a three-run homer to center by Taylor, to make it 9-0. The 413-foot drive to dead-center was Taylor’s second home run of the season.

Moncada belted his 12th homer in the seventh, a three-run shot off reliever Thomas Hatch, to extend the lead to 12-0.

Minnesota broke up the shutout in the ninth on Fitzgerald’s second home run of the season, a two-run drive just inside the right field foul pole, driving in Martin, who had singled.