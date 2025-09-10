Blue Jays rally, walk off Astros in 10

Tyler Heineman’s fielder’s choice grounder in the bottom of the 10th scored the winning run and the Toronto Blue Jays came back to defeat the visiting Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Automatic runner Myles Straw took third on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s infield hit against Craig Kimbrel (0-1) and beat the throw home on Heineman’s grounder to first.

George Springer homered for the Blue Jays. Guerrero had three hits.

Toronto (83-61) tied the game in the ninth on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s two-run single.

Toronto’s Jeff Hoffman (9-6) pitched a clean 10th.

Carlos Correa hit a two-run home run for the Astros (78-67). Houston’s Yordan Alvarez and Yainer Diaz each added three hits in the opener of a three-game series.

Read More: Dodgers lose no-hit bid in ninth during win over Rockies

Houston took a 2-0 lead in the first. Jeremy Pena doubled to left-center on the first pitch of the game from Shane Bieber. Correa homered to center two batters later on a 3-2 hanging slider.

Astros starter Luis Garcia left the game with two out and one on in the second. After throwing ball two to Ernie Clement, Garcia motioned to the dugout and pointed at his arm. It was his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery. The Astros announced he was removed due to right elbow discomfort

AJ Blubaugh took over for Garcia. The right-hander allowed no runs, no hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Houston bumped the lead to 3-0 in the sixth. Jose Altuve led off with a single, took second on Jake Meyers’ two-out single and scored on Diaz’s line double to left.

Bieber allowed three runs, nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Enyel De Los Santos took over for Houston in the sixth and allowed Springer’s homer, a shot to left on a 3-1 fastball, to begin his outing. It was Toronto’s first hit of the game. Guerrero singled with one out and Steven Okert came in.

Houston’s Bryan Abreu walked Alejandro Kirk to start the home ninth, allowed Clement’s one-out single and walked Davis Schneider to load the bases. That set the table for Kiner-Falefa’s game-tying single.