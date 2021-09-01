Angry Karachi traders to hold hunger strike tomorrow against lockdown restrictions

KARACHI: Karachi Traders Action Committee will hold a hunger strike tomorrow (Thursday) to protest against the fresh COVID-19 restrictions on businesses imposed by the Sindh government to curb the coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Goplani, Deputy Convener, Karachi Traders Action Committee, in a statement said that overall 44 percent of Karachi residents have received both Covid vaccine doses as per the document shared by the Sindh health department and despite it, the government had imposed restrictions on businesses which shows their dual policy.

“We demand that the Sindh government to allow doing businesses till 10 PM and announce only one day closure of businesses like in other parts of the province,” said Sharjeel Goplani.

Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairman Jameel Paracha said the traders will hold a hunger strike on September 2 at Karachi’s M A Jinnah Road.

On August 29, Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairman Jameel Paracha had censured the Sindh government for imposing lockdown restrictions only in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sindh Tajir Ittehad chairman Jameel Paracha had criticised the Sindh government for allegedly making discriminatory decisions in terms of COVID-19 lockdown.

Paracha had said that a biased decision had been taken to impose lockdown in Karachi and Hyderabad. He had detailed that the provincial authorities allowed business hours in both major cities up to 8:00 pm, whereas, in other districts of the Sindh, the business time was 10:00 pm.

He had said that a two-day closure of businesses is being observed in Karachi and Hyderabad, whereas, one day in another district.