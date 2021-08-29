Traders criticise Sindh govt for lockdown restrictions in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: Sindh Tajir Ittehad chairman Jameel Paracha censured the Sindh government for imposing lockdown restrictions only in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Paracha said that a biased decision had been taken to impose lockdown in Karachi and Hyderabad. He detailed that the provincial authorities allowed business hours in both major cities up to 8:00 pm, whereas, in other districts of the Sindh, the business time was 10:00 pm.

He added that a two-day closure of businesses is being observed in Karachi and Hyderabad, whereas, one day in other districts.

The traders’ alliance chairman alleged that it was a conspiracy to destroy the businesses of urban areas and such biased decisions will grow hatred against the rulers.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government updated its Covid guidelines keeping some restrictions in effect as they were while allowing some relaxations including 50 per cent indoor dining for those fully vaccinated people.

The essential items will be available across the province 24/7 and the same goes for the pharmacies and vaccination centres.

All the trade activities and markets will be operational in Karachi and Hyderabad until 8 pm, the new guidelines said. For Karachi, the two days of mandatory trade holidays are Friday and Sunday. For Hyderabad, it’s Friday and Saturday.

Also, the CNG stations across the province will be open 24/7.

Those willing to dine indoors in restaurants will have to keep their vaccination cards, Sindh home department guidelines said.

Indoor weddings still maintain the ban across Karachi and Hyderabad while open-air weddings are allowed 300 guests only.

For the tombs and shrines in Karachi and Hyderabad, they will remain closed until further notices.

Sindh government also announced that the passengers will not be allowed to use public transport from September 15 without COVID vaccination.