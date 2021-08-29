Sindh issues new Covid guidelines, allows 50pc indoor dining for vaccinated

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has updated on Sunday its Covid guidelines keeping some restrictions in effect as they were while allowing some relaxations including 50 per cent indoor dining for those fully vaccinated people, ARY News reported.

The essential items will be available across the province 24/7 and same goes for the pharmacies and vaccination centers.

All the trade activities and markets will be operational in Karachi and Hyderabad until 8 pm, the new guidelines said. For Karachi, the two days of mandatory trade holidays are Friday and Sunday. For Hyderabad, it’s Friday and Saturday.

Also, the CNG stations across the province will be open 24/7.

Those willing to dine indoors in restaurants will have to keep their vaccination cards, Sindh home department guidelines said.

Indoor weddings still maintain the ban across Karachi and Hyderabad while open-air weddings are allowed 300 guests only.

For the tombs and shrines in Karachi and Hyderabad, they will remain closed until further notices.

Unvaccinated people barred from traveling on Sindh public transport from Sept 15

Sindh government also announced that the passengers will not be allowed to use public transport from September 15 without COVID vaccination.

Sharing the decision, the provincial transport Minister Syed Awais Shah said that people would not be allowed to travel on public transport without receiving the first dose of a Covid jab from September 15.

“The passengers willing to travel through public transport should get the first dose of the vaccine before September 15,” Syed Awais Shah said adding the vehicles carrying government and private employees will also face a similar ban from September 15.

Covid restrictions by NCOC to persist until at least Sep 13 review

Separately earlier today, the Covid restrictions hammered out by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to control the wild rage of the global pandemic will continue for a period of two more weeks before a review committee will decide again on Sep. 13, ARY News reported Sunday.

NCOC announced today given the rising Covid numbers that as opposed to 13 cities, the restrictions will now be implemented across 27 cities instead.