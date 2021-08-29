Unvaccinated people barred from traveling on Sindh public transport from Sept 15

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday announced that the travelers will not be allowed to use public transport from September 15 without COVID vaccination, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the decision, the provincial transport Minister Syed Awais Shah said that people would not be allowed to travel on public transport without receiving the first dose of a Covid jab from September 15.

“The passengers willing to travel through public transport should get the first dose of the vaccine before September 15,” Syed Awais Shah said adding the vehicles carrying government and private employees will also face a similar ban from September 15.

He further announced that transport-related to educational institutes will also face a similar ban from August 31 and should be completely vaccinated by September 30. “The unvaccinated travelers will not be allowed to travel on the motorways from October 15,” the handout issued by the transport department read.

Sindh government has previously issued vaccination-related restrictions to improve the inoculation process and recently in a revised notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, COVID-19 vaccination was declared mandatory for entry into educational institutions and restaurants.

Moreover, people will be needed to be vaccinated for travel by air and public transport.

Entry to hotels, shopping malls and wedding halls will be allowed to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The home department has set a deadline of September 30 for COVID-19 vaccination for its citizens.