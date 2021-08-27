Sindh schools to reopen with 50% attendance, notification issued

KARACHI: All educational institutions in Sindh will reopen from August 30 (Monday) with 30 per cent attendance, said a notification issued by the provincial government on Friday.

The School Education and Literacy Department put out the notification following the decision of its working committee on education that allowed in-person classes in schools six days a week.

“In continuation of this department’s Notification of even number dated 21.08.2021 and on the recommendation of working committee of Steering Committee on Education in its meeting held on 27.08.2021 and with the approval of competent authority all Public and Private Educational Institutions under Administrative Control of School Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh are hereby re-opened with effect from 30th August, 2021,” read the notification.

READ: SINDH SCHOOLS ALLOWED TO RESUME IN-PERSON CLASSES FROM MONDAY

It said schools shall remain open six days a week with 50% attendance of students on alternative days and all heads of educational institutions will ensure 100% vaccination of their teaching and non-teaching staff.

Besides, the notification said all educational institutions will ensure 100% compliance with Covid-19 SOPs and random PCR tests will be conducted by the health department as and when required.