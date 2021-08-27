Sindh schools allowed to resume in-person classes from Monday

KARACHI: Sindh government has allowed resumption of in-person classes in provincial educational institutes from August 31 with 100 percent COVID vaccinated staff and 50 percent attendance at a time, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The working committee of the education department after deliberation on Friday allowed in-person classes in schools six days a week, directing the administration to divide students into two groups and allow one group at a time for in-person classes.

All private and government schools would be bound to adopt the procedure and each group would attend the classes three days a week.

The staff and the parents of the children had to submit their COVID vaccination certificates at the schools and the administration would also run an awareness campaign among parents to get them vaccinated.

It was further agreed that a committee of the education department would oversee the implementation of the COVID SOPs at the educational institutes.

On August 23, the government of Sindh and All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) agreed on reopening schools after a protest was announced by teachers and parents against a delay in allowing in-person classes from August 23.

The consensus was developed after Sindh education minister Sardar Shah met the association delegation following APPSF’s protest movement call.

The APPSF claimed all private schools have resumed academics across Sindh starting today with strict adherence to the Covid SOPs.

Their central president Kashif Mirza rhetorically asked what was the crime of Sindh students when schools across Pakistan have resumed classes? The association leaders said they will go to any length for the constitutional right of students to get an education.

The government should stop using students as political tools, APPSF said.