Sindh govt, APPSF agree on resuming schools from Aug 30

KARACHI: The government of Sindh and All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) have Monday agreed on reopening schools starting Aug. 30 as their joint presser is likely shortly, ARY News reported.

The consensus was developed earlier today after Sindh education minister Sardar Shah met the association delegation following APPSF’s protest movement call.

The earlier decision by the Sindh government to keep schools shut indefinitely has been withdrawn and so is the association’s announcement to keep schools resumed from today.

In a joint press conference expected later today, the minister and association delegation will announce the pointers of agreement today.

School are open: private schools association flouts Sindh govt’s decision.

Earlier today, APPSF claimed all private schools have resumed academics across Sindh starting today with strict adherence to the Covid SOPs.

Their central president Kashif Mirza rhetorically asked what was the crime of Sindh students when schools across Pakistan have resumed classes? The association leadership said they will go to any length for the constitutional right of students to get an education.

The government should stop using students as political tools, APPSF said.

However, the association welcomed the news of the newly appointed provincial education minister calling on them to discuss and resolve the matter of school closure.