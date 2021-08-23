School are open: private schools association flouts Sindh govt’s decision

KARACHI: All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) have Monday claimed all private schools have resumed academics across Sindh starting today with strict adherence to the Covid SOPs, ARY News reported.

APPSF central president Kashif Mirza rhetorically asked what was the crime of Sindh students when schools across Pakistan have resumed classes? The association leadership said they will go to any length for the constitutional right of students to get an education.

The government should stop using students as political tools, APPSF said.

However, the association welcomed the news of the newly appointed provincial education minister calling on them to discuss and resolve the matter of school closure.

Suspending schools indefinitely is anti-education, APPSF noted and claimed even arrests and imprisonments won’t stop them from claiming their kids’ rights.

95 per cent of all school teachers are vaccinated, the association claimed. 10 million students of Sindh have the constitutional right to get an education and those 6.5 million out of schools, too, have this right.

‘TALEEM BACHAO TEHREEK’: SINDH MINISTER TO MEET PRIVATE SCHOOLS BODY TODAY

Earlier yesterday, Sindh education minister Sardar Shah siad he’d meet the APPSF delegation today after the private schools’ body announced a protest movement against the closure of schools.

According to details, the provincial education minister will apprise All Private Schools about the recent Covid-19 situation in the province and urged them to postpone their protest movement against the closure of schools due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.