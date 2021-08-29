Covid restrictions by NCOC to persist until at least Sep 13 review

ISLAMABAD: The Covid restrictions hammered out by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to control the wild rage of the global pandemic will continue for a period of two more weeks before a review committee will decide again on Sep. 13, ARY News reported Sunday.

NCOC announced today given the rising Covid numbers that as opposed to 13 cities, the restrictions will now be implemented across 27 cities instead.

According to the carrying forward restrictions, there will be:

No indoor dining No sport events No indoor weddings No cinemas and tombs No more than 50 per cent attendance in office and academics No market/non-essential business activity post 8 pm.

All markets shall remain off two days across the week. The off days will be decided by the provincial governments.

Outdoor weddings will continue with no more than 300 attendants and only until 10 pm, NCOC said.

Gyms will remain open but only the vaccinated people will be allowed entry into them.

Also, the 27 cities to observe these measures to curb the pandemic are Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur Multan, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpurkhas, Swat, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit, Swat, Chitral, Haripur, Mansehra, Lower Dir, and Swabi.

Key to note that the global pandemic further claimed 69 lives in the country in the past 24-hour period today while the number of new daily cases remained at 3,909.