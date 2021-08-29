Covid positivity stands at 6.21pc with 69 new daily deaths

ISLAMABAD: The global pandemic, Covid, has further claimed 69 more lives in the country in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while the number of new daily cases remained at 3,909, ARY News reported.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) statistics showed 62,918 Covid tests were conducted since the last cut-off period that resulted in 6.21 per cent positivity as 3,909 new cases emerged.

Statistics 29 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,918

Positive Cases: 3909

Positivity % : 6.21%

Deaths : 69 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 29, 2021

With new daily deaths today, the death toll since the outbreak of the virus has jumped to 25,604, NCOC said.

‘Well done’: Pakistan crosses landmark of 50m Covid vaccine doses

Separately, Pakistan has administered 50 million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines since the country’s vaccination drive began this year in Feb, said the NCOC earlier this week.

“Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!!”, tweeted the country’s top platform to oversee Covid response.

“If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk in to any vaccination center after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Lets make Pakistan Safe!!”