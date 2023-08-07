Angus Cloud’s mother speaks up about his death

Days after the death of Angus Cloud, his mother Lisa clarified in a social media post that the actor did not intend to end his life.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rising Hollywood star, notably remembered for starring as Fezco in HBO’s teen drama ‘Euphoria’, was found dead at his family home in Oakland, California last Monday, his family confirmed in a statement to a foreign-based news agency. Cloud was 25 at the time of death.

In response to the reports which suggested that Cloud had been struggling with suicidal thoughts since his father’s death last month and died because of a possible drug overdose, his mother took to social media to address the claims.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Lisa wrote, “I want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with [the] intent to stay a while in the home he loved.”

“He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life,” she clarified.

Lisa continued, “We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real.”

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” she concluded acknowledging the love and support for the family in the shattered times.

‘Euphoria’ actors mourn co-star Angus Cloud’s death