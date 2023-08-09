Angus Cloud gets a special tribute in ‘Euphoria’

A week after the untimely death of actor Angus Cloud, best known for essaying Fezco in the HBO series ‘Euphoria’, the streaming service paid a special tribute to the late starlet.

As per the reports from foreign entertainment portals, HBO Max paid tribute to the fan-favourite actor by adding an in-memoriam card to the episodes of his hit series ‘Euphoria’.

According to the details, a few viewers came across the tribute when they played the pilot or premiere episode of season 2 of the teen drama. Along with a black-and-white picture of Cloud, the card in the episodes read, “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998-2023.”

For the uninitiated, Angus Cloud, 25, was found dead at his family home in Oakland, California last Monday, his family confirmed in a statement to a foreign-based news agency.

Although it was earlier reported that Cloud had been struggling with suicidal thoughts since his father’s death last month and died because of a possible drug overdose, his mother Lisa took to social media, refuting the claims and wrote, “I want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real,” she added.

