Anil Kapoor disagrees with Karan Johar’s ‘stardom is over’ statement

Veteran Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor has reacted to the ‘stardom is over’ comment by filmmaker Karan Johar, says he doesn’t ‘believe in that’.

In an interview with an Indian tabloid, Kapoor was asked about the ‘stardom’ comment made by Karan Johar in an earlier tell-all with the same host; showing his disagreement with which, the ‘Race’ actor said, “I don’t believe in that. There always will be someone better, always.”

“There will always be someone bigger than the biggest. The universe and life is such. It sounds good, like ‘this is the one’, but they said the same about Elvis, and then Michael Jackson came,” Kapoor detailed.

Elaborating his stance, the actor further stated, “Of course, there will be bigger stars. He might walk into a room and create a sensation all over the world… He might be the biggest sensation in the world, on the planet. Aisa kuch nahi hai, I don’t think so.”

“I’ve seen it in my 40-45 years, in every profession. They’ve said, ‘This is it, iske baad kuch nahi‘. What do you mean?” he added. “There will be someone better, in every which way, as a talent, in stardom, popularity, as a charmer… Just enjoy, have fun, make the most of it, and make sure you do a good job.”

For those unversed, in an earlier conversation with the tabloid, the ‘Dharma Productions’ chief stated, “The magnetism, the aura, the mystery, I don’t think this generation has it.”

“When I was at a party, and Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Mr Dilip Kumar walked in, Mr Shah Rukh Khan walked in, there were heads turning everywhere, I have seen it,” Johar reminisced. “That aura, everybody feeling their presence, that was power, that was stardom. That was glory. Today, everybody is much easier, more casual, more accessible, more available.”

“I don’t think there’s going to be that kind of stardom anymore, I am not saying it’s a wrong or a right thing. It just doesn’t exist,” he added.

Speaking of the actor and filmmaker, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Raj Mehta directorial ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ made under the production banner of Karan Johar. The film is slated to release coming Friday, June 24.

