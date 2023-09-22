‘Everyone has the right to protect their rights…’: Anil Kapoor on landmark win against AI

Prominent Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor got a landmark judgement in his legal battle against Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court of India passed an interim order on the lawsuit filed by the seasoned actor Anil Kapoor through his lawyer Ameet Naik, for protection of his personality rights including name, image, likeness, voice and other attributes, against any misuse including on digital media.

In the order, the court protected Kapoor’s rights in all modes and media across the world and restrained all offenders from misusing the actor’s personality attributes without his permission.

Speaking about the landmark judgement, Kapoor told a foreign-based media outlet, “I’m very happy with this court order, which has come in my favour, and I think it’s very progressive and great for not only me but for other actors also.”

The ‘Race’ actor continued, “Because of the way the AI technology, which is evolving every day [and] which can completely take advantage of and be misused commercially, as well as where my image, voice, morphing, GIFs and deep fakes are concerned, I can straight away – if that happens – send a court order and injunction and they have to pull it down.”

“It’s not only for me. Today, I’m there to protect myself, but when I’m not there, the family should have the right to protect my [personality] and gain from it in future. My intention is not to interfere with anyone’s freedom of expression or to penalize anyone. My intent was to seek protection of my personality rights and prevent any misuse for commercial gains, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence,” Kapoor explained.

It is pertinent to mention that the use of AI to profit from an actor’s image or personality, is a key point of contention in the SAG-AFTRA strike and Kapoor pledges his support to his fellow actors. “I am always, completely with them in every which way, and I feel their rights should be protected, because everybody, big, small, popular, not popular – every actor has the right to protect themselves,” he said.

“This [the court order] should be great positive news for all of them to a certain extent.”

