You cannot use Anil Kapoor’s iconic ‘jhakaas’ anymore!

Prominent Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s personality rights have been safeguarded by an Indian court, restricting the unauthorised use of his name, picture, voice and catchphrase ‘jhakaas’.

As per the reports from an Indian news agency, the Delhi High Court passed an interim order on Wednesday, barring the misuse of the name, image, voice and iconic catchphrase of seasoned actor Anil Kapoor for any sort of commercial gain.

According to the details, Justice Prathiba M Singh passed the ex-parte interim order on the lawsuit filed by the ‘Race’ actor, alleging unauthorised exploitation of his personality and celebrity rights, by several websites and platforms.

Appearing for Kapoor, his advocate Pravin Anand pointed out the unauthorised sale of merchandise, collection of fees by using his photograph as a motivational speaker, morphing his image in a derogatory manner, and selling pictures with forged autographs and the ‘jhakaas’ catchphrase, among others.

In the order, Justice Singh said, “Using the plaintiff’s name, voice, dialogue, image in illegal manner, that too for commercial purposes, cannot be permitted. Court cannot turn a blind eye to such misuse of personality.”

“Defendants 1 to 16 are restrained from using … in any manner the plaintiff Anil Kapoor’s name, likeness, voice or any other attributes of his personality … for monetary gain or otherwise,” the court ordered.

The court also restrained people from disseminating the offending links and directed the authorities concerned to block the offending platforms.

