Anil Kapoor to replace Salman Khan as Bigg Boss host?

JioCinema on Wednesday dropped the teaser for Bigg Boss OTT 3 with a major hint that Anil Kapoor is replacing Salman Khan as the show’s host.

The teaser, shared on Instagram, revealed that Bigg Boss will begin streaming in June.

The teaser mentioned that the upcoming season will make fans forget the previous seasons of the show.

The show was initially set to begin in May, however, it faced delays due to reasons unknown.

Now, the teaser for Bigg Boss OTT 3 has confirmed that it will begin in June.

Fans began speculating that Anil Kapoor might replace Salman Khan as the host of the show after the promo ended with the narrator saying, “Yeh season hoga Khaas, hoga Jhakaas.”

The word “Jhakkas” is popularised by Anil Kapoor who is usually seen using it.

Fans took the usage of the word as a hint by the makers about Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the host of the show.

The teaser also included important moments from the previous seasons, featuring Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdeva’s fight from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 scene.

Earlier, reports said that the Wanted actor might miss hosting the reality show owing to date issues.

Others actors reportedly considered to host the show included filmmaker Karan Johar and Sanjay Dutt apart from Anil Kapoor.

However, the new teaser using Kapoor’s ‘Jhakaas’ intensified speculations that he is finalised to host this season.