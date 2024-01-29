Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Bigg Boss’ win was fixed?

Indian stand-up comedian and winner of the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’, Munawar Faruqui reacted to being tagged as a ‘fixed winner’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

On Sunday night, the latest season 17 of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Salman Khan, finally concluded with comedian Munawar Faruqui walking away with the trophy and the winning amount of INR50 lacs.

However, soon after the results were announced, his fellow finalist, actor Abhishek Kumar topped the trends on the social site X, with many calling him more deserving of the victory, while Faruqui was dubbed a ‘fixed winner’ by them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Reacting to the same in a post-finale conversation, Faruqui said, “Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner (If one has to go through so much [scrutiny] as a supposed fixed winner, then it can’t truly be a fixed winner). If I would have been a fixed winner I would have got everything on a platter.”

He continued, “Pura season gawah hai (The whole season has been the proof) that I’ve got nothing on a platter, I’ve worked hard and a lot. My answer to people, who are calling me a fixed winner is – ‘Just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn’t fixed’.”

“Having said that, people can have that feeling because, when you have a strong fanbase, and you do such reality shows a lot of things are at stake and you lose a few things. To win things, then you give it your best. Mujhe lagta hai ye pyaar hai logon ka (I think I won because of people’s love), and people who are calling me me fixed winner, I can’t change their opinion. Maybe before going to Bigg Boss I would have wanted to change perceptions, but now I feel I can’t change everyone,” he explained.

It is pertinent to note here that fellow finalists Abhishek Kumar, rising starlet Mannara Chopra [cousin of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra] and Indian TV star Ankita Lokhande stood second, third and fourth respectively.

‘I thought I would be…’: Ankita Lokhande’s first reaction on ‘Bigg Boss’ winner