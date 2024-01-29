‘I thought I would be…’: Ankita Lokhande’s first reaction on ‘Bigg Boss’ winner

Indian TV star and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ finalist Ankita Lokhande reacted to losing the show’s trophy and prize money to comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In rather surprising results of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17, actor Ankita Lokhande could not make it to the Top 3 contestants of the show and was evicted at fourth position, during the finale. Her eviction left even the host Salman Khan in shock, in addition to her thousands of fans, given her immense popularity for being the face of Indian television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Reacting to the decision, Lokhande thanked her fans for constant support and said, “I am really not upset about this eviction or not reaching the top three. I had a beautiful journey.”

“This is not difficult for me at all. I feel good that I could reach the finale. My entire family is waiting for me outside, it has been a good journey,” she added.

Joining Khan on stage, where he expressed his feelings on the shocking result, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor stated, “Main TV ki beti hun (I am the daughter of Indian television). I thought I would be more upset about this eviction but I had my mother there with me and everything seemed easy.”

“I am grateful for the audience who never stopped supporting me and loving me. And I am happy about my journey,” Lokhande reiterated.

It is pertinent to note here that Indian stand-up comedian and reality TV winner Munawar Faruqui won Salman Khan’s show, whereas, TV actor Abhishek Kumar and rising starlet Mannara Chopra [cousin of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra] stood second and third respectively.

Ankita Lokhande speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput criticism