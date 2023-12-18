Bobby Deol says he felt ‘disgusted’ by Abrar in ‘Animal’

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol revealed that he was disgusted to play the villain Abrar Haque in his box office hit ‘Animal‘.

Abrar Haque was seen killing and behaving inappropriately with women throughout Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film.

Bobby Deol, during the actors’ roundtable on Film Companion, revealed that he felt disgusted to play the role because of such traits.

“Yes, I used to feel disgusted with myself when I started shooting for it,” he said. “But then I realised I’m playing a character. Why am I feeling so disgusted, so icky?

“Fir maine unhi logon ke sath jinke sath scene mein jo bhi kiya hai, fir unke sath hum shaam ko sath mein baith ke khana kha rahe hain (Then whoever I did what I did to in those scenes, I was sitting and having dinner with them later). Everything is normal,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Animal‘ has been criticized for its over-the-top violence and toxic masculinity.

About Abrar Haque:

In ‘Animal,’ Abrar Haque becomes mute after watching his grandfather commit suicide after being abandoned by his family. He becomes a family-oriented man who swears to avenge his grandfather’s death.

Abrar Haque unleashes wrath on Rannvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) and his family and makes his life miserable in every way possible. He is brutally killed at the end of the film.

