Bobby Deol talks about return in ‘Animal’ sequel or spinoff

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol opened up on possibilities of returning as the villainous Abrar Haque in the sequel of ‘Animal‘ titled ‘Animal Park‘ or a spinoff film on his character.

Spoiler alert

In ‘Animal‘, Abrar Haque becomes mute after watching his grandfather commit suicide after being abandoned by his family. He becomes a family-oriented and mute man who swears to avenge his death.

Abrar Haque unleashes wrath on Rannvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) and his family and makes his life miserable in every way possible. He is brutally killed at the end of the film.

Despite Abrar Haque having a screen time of 15 minutes, the character was well-received by critics and fans. Fans are calling for Bobby Deol to reprise his role in the sequel which is reportedly titled ‘Animal Park‘.

Bobby Deol, while discussing fan theories about his character in an interview, talked about the possibilities of the villain’s return in the sequel. He said Abrar could be revived given Rannvijay Singh’s heart was replaced when he was on the brink of death.

“People have already made up that he has twins in the end, and they are saying that you can have twins only when you have a twin,” he said. “So they think I might have a twin. Or maybe they just bring me back. Ranbir’s heart was replaced so even if my throat is cut, maybe I’ll still come back. So all these kinds of theories are coming out,”

The prolific actor said he would love to work with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the future. He described the filmmaker as “an amazing guy and an awesome director.”

