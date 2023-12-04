‘Khushi Ke Aansu’: Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed on ‘Animal’ success – Watch

Overwhelmed by the massive success of his latest outing ‘Animal’, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol broke down into tears on camera.

After being postponed from the August release, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s maiden collaboration, ‘Animal’ finally hit the theatres on Friday, scoring a bumper opening at the Box Office. The title crossed INR356 crores in its worldwide ticket sales at the end of the debut weekend.

Apart from the lead duo, the neo-noir action-thriller of South-Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga also features Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, marking the first cinematic release for the ‘Aashram’ actor in five years and a mega blockbuster in a long time, leaving him overwhelmed of all the acclaim and success.

Reacting to the same in a recent outing, Deol broke down in happy tears while having a conversation with the paparazzi and said, “Thank you so much. God has been really kind.”

He added, “Itna pyaar mil raha hai iss film ke liye lagta hai ki sapna dekh raha hu (The love our film is getting feels like a dream).”

Reacting to the paparazzo video on Instagram, audiences continued to shower love and praises on Deol and wrote, “This year is the best year of the Deol family. Dharmendra Ji’s movie released, Sunny’s Gadar 2 is super hit, Karan’s wedding, Sunny’s younger son’s first movie has released… Bobby’s Animal movie. It means the whole family has done some extra achievement… happy for everyone.”

Another commented, “Success tears. He deserves it. His entry gave shivers in the spine.” Someone also remarked, “He was so impactful as an actor.”

“What a comeback @iambobbydeol! Our childhood hero is back,” a fourth noted.

‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor film lands in fresh controversy