‘Animal’ director receives ’40-minute call’ from Ranveer Singh after watching film: What did he say?

South Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, of the Box Office juggernaut ‘Animal’ revealed Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh’s reaction after watching the film.

In a new interview with an Indian newspaper, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he got a long call from Ranveer Singh after the latter watched his film ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

He said, “I got the most overwhelming response from Ranveer Singh. Main khud soch mein padh gaya aisa response mila tha Ranveer Singh se (I was in disbelief at the response from him).”

Vanga disclosed, “He spoke to me for almost 40 minutes on the phone, and he sent such a lengthy message that I had read three-four times. I can’t explain how I felt after reading his message.”

“Bahut maza aaya message padhke (I enjoyed his message). He wrote a lot of things about Animal that made me realise these things are also there in the film,” added the filmmaker.

It is worth mentioning here that Singh was originally offered ‘Kabir Singh’ (2019) by Vanga, but he turned down the romance drama for being ‘too dark’, and it eventually landed with his ‘Padmaavat’ co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor-led neo-noir action thriller of Vanga was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. After scoring a bumper opening upon its release in December last year, followed up with several Box Office feats, ‘Animal’ concluded its theatrical run at INR918 crores last month.

Despite the major commercial success, the title drew polarizing reactions from critics, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous outings of Vanga, including ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.

