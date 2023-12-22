Not ‘Animal’, Prabhas ‘Salaar’ crowned most violent film of the year

Filled with action and violence, South-Indian superstars, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ finally hit theatres this morning.

After multiple delays, Prabhas’ hotly-anticipated ‘Salaar’ has finally been released, facing its top competitor, Shahrukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s maiden collaboration, ‘Dunki’ in the Box Office clash.

However, apart from ‘Dunki’, the title is giving a tough competition to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, released theatrically earlier this month.

While the film continues to rake in more money at the Box Office, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, has lost its title of the most violent film of the year to Prabhas’ violence-riddled action epic.

Though the sequences are an absolute treat for all the Prabhas fans out there who enjoy watching him in this avatar, the last few minutes of the film are particularly said to be full of bloodshed and gory violence, anything like what has already been shown in ‘Animal’. Despite the contrasting storylines of the two movies, violence and gore seem like a common chord between them, with critics warming ‘Salaar’ to be a bloody watch.

Apart from the two megastars of South Indian cinema, the ensemble supporting cast of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju and Sriya Reddy among others.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel (of ‘K.G.F’ fame) has written and directed the epic action thriller, marking his debut in the Telugu industry, after proving his mettle in Kannada films, whereas, Vijay Kirangandur backed the project under his banner Hombale Films.

Meanwhile, the second film of the series, titled ‘Shouryaanga Parvam’ is also under development.

