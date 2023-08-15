Prabhas to step back from acting after ‘Salaar’?

South Indian superstar Prabhas is reportedly planning to take a break from acting after completing his two ongoing projects, due to health reasons.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, the ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Adipurush’ fame, Prabhas, who has at least five big-budget titles in the pipeline, is taking a break from his acting work after completing ‘Kalki 2898AD’ and ‘Salaar’.

Reportedly, the pan-Indian A-lister is planning a hiatus towards the end of this year to focus on his health and get his knee surgery done. The decision is said to be ‘important for the well-being’ of the actor.

According to the details, Prabhas is considering wrapping his committed filming schedule for the ongoing two films by November, before he could take some time off from his hectic schedule.

There is no official statement from his team nor the reps of the actor have responded to the reports.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently busy filming for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, while, he has also completed most of the schedule for Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ with Prithviraj Sukumar and Shruti Haasan.

Moreover, he also has ‘Spirit’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and a yet-to-be-titled Telugu-language comedy flick with Maruthi in the pipeline.

