No more films? Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns advance payments to producers

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take a year-long sabbatical from acting after completing the two ongoing projects.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, the very popular ‘Oo Antava’ girl from Allu Arjun’s mega-hit ‘Pushpa’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be taking a break from acting soon, after wrapping the shoot for ‘Kushi’ and ‘Citadel’.

Reportedly, she is currently busy with the filming of her next Telugu-language film ‘Kushi’ with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, which is expected to wrap up in two to three days. The actor also completed the final schedule of the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel’, with Varun Dhawan in Serbia recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The reports suggest that Prabhu is not planning to sign any new Bollywood and regional language films for a year, and has even returned the advance payments taken from the producers for the projects she had planned to work on after ‘Kushi’.

While it was not officially announced by the actor herself or her reps, it is speculated that Prabhu, who has been dealing with health issues and personal trauma for the past few months, is taking a step back for some time to focus on her health and seek additional treatment for the ailment.

For the unversed, the ‘Shaakuntalam’ actor was diagnosed with an autoimmune health condition called Myositis last year, after going through a divorce from her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Prabhu reveals real reason behind her ‘teen girl look’