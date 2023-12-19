‘Animal’ director Sandeep Vanga officially confirms sequel ‘Animal Park’

Bollywood director Sandeep Reddy Vanga officially announced the sequel of his film ‘Animal’ titled ‘Animal Park‘.

‘Animal‘ had excited fans by teasing a sequel in the post-credits scene. The film was reportedly titled ‘Animal Park‘, and its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor would play a double role.

The makers have officially confirmed a sequel on the social media application Instagram and it would be titled ‘Animal Park‘. According to the post, ‘Animal‘ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will collaborate with producer Bhushan Kumar for the project.

“It’s a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond,” the post read. “Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveil the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas’ Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and Animal.”

‘Animal’ followed the fractured relationship of Rannvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) with his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). Little does he know that his ruthless mute cousin Abrar Haque (Bobby Deol) wants to kill the protagonist and his family to avenge his grandfather’s death.

The cast also included Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Suresh Oberoi and more.

Despite its hype, the flick received criticism for its over-the-top violence, abusive language and toxic masculinity.

