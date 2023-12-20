Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ character similar to one play be this Pakistan actor?

Babar Ali made news with his comments on Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s character Rannvijay Singh from the box office hit ‘Animal’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Animal‘, directed by Sandeeep Reddy Vanga, follows the fractured relationship of Rannvijay Singh with his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor).

As he tries to win his father’s affection, his ruthless mute relative Abrar Haque (Bobby Deol) wants to kill Rannvijay Singh and his family to avenge his grandfather’s death.

The film, despite performing well at the box office, was critically panned for glorifying violence, misrepresenting women and toxic masculinity.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in crucial roles.

Babar Ali shared an interesting trivia about Rannvijay Singh’s character on a private channel talk show. The veteran actor said it was inspired by one of his film characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal The Film (@animalthefilm)

Moreover, he added that Bobby Deol also had screen time close to his character in his film.

Babar Ali added that artists draw inspiration from other things in a production whether its protagonist, antagonist or a director in the showbiz industry.

Related – ‘Animal’ director officially confirms sequel ‘Animal Park’