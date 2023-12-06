‘Animal’ actress makes startling comments about Ranbir Kapoor’s character

Bollywood actress Saloni Batra talked about the toxic masculinity of co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s character Rannvijay Singh in the blockbuster film ‘Animal‘.

‘Animal‘, which follows a fractured father-son relationship, is doing well at the box office and is considered as one of the year’s top films. Despite its hype, the flick is being called out for its over-the-top violence, abusive language and toxic themes.

Saloni Batra, who plays the sister of Rannvijay Singh’s sister Reet in ‘Animal‘, admitted that the titular character reeked of toxicity with the way he behaved and talked in an interview.

“This character, the way he talks and behaves, is toxic,” she said. “But the story is about him and Sandeep sir has chosen to tell his story in his way. As an audience, it is our responsibility to watch and decide what is right and wrong. If that character is firing a gun in the college, it doesn’t mean it’s right.”

Saloni Batra said, as a woman, she would be offended if someone in real life did those to her. The actress added that such people exist and the film conveys one such story.

