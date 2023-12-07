Which star kid auditioned for Tripti Dimri’s role in ‘Animal’?

Do you know? A leading star kid auditioned for the role of Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ before it eventually landed with Tripti Dimri.

Apart from the main lead Ranbir Kapoor and the prime antagonist Bobby Deol, if there is one character in ‘Animal’, which has captured the most attention of moviegoers and is widely being discussed, is the character of Zoya Wahab Riaz aka ‘Bhabhi 2’, essayed by young starlet Tripti Dimri.

However, little you might know is that actor Sara Ali Khan also auditioned for the role, before it finally landed with Dimri.

As per an old report from an Indian media outlet, while filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga had finalized Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead in the film, he was still auditioning other actors for the second lead, when Sara Ali Khan auditioned to essay Zoya on screen.

However, Vanga believed that she didn’t fit the role of bold Zoya and rejected her.

Apart from Tripti and Ranbir, ‘Animal’ also featured Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

After being postponed from the August release, the neo-noir action-thriller finally hit the theatres on Friday, scoring a bumper opening at the Box Office. The title crossed INR527 crores in its worldwide ticket sales at the end of Day 6.

