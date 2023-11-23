‘Animal’ trailer: Rage-filled Ranbir Kapoor takes on Bobby Deol for his ‘papa’

High on emotions and violence, the official trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Animal’ has been released.

The three-and-a-half-minute long, intense and rage-filled trailer video of ‘Animal’ was unveiled by the makers and the ensemble cast on Thursday afternoon.

The raw and gritty video, featuring Kapoor as the titular lead in his bloodiest of avatars yet, unfolds more shades of his character, which results from a violent upbringing and the troubled relationship he shared with his family.

As per the synopsis, ‘Animal’ revolves around a ‘troubled father-son bond set against the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld which causes the son to become a vicious psychopath‘.

According to the director, the title has an unusual run time of over three hours and 21 minutes, while it got an ‘A (Adult)’ certificate from the censor board of India.

Apart from Ranbir, the neo-noir action-thriller features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri among others.

It is co-written, edited and directed by South Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga (of ‘Arjun Reddy’ and its remake ‘Kabir Singh’), while, Bhushan and Krishan Kumar back the project under their banner T-Series Films, with Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

After being postponed from the August release, ‘Animal’ is scheduled for theatrical release across five languages on December 1, facing the Box Office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’.

