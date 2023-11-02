Shahrukh Khan unveils ‘Dunki’ teaser on his birthday – Watch

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan unveiled the hotly-anticipated teaser of his next film ‘Dunki’ on his birthday.

The makers of the upcoming dramedy ‘Dunki’, dropped the first teaser aka ‘Drop 1’ of SRK’s maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, on Thursday morning, on the account of King Khan’s 58th birthday.

“A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home,” Khan described while sharing the less than two-minute-long teaser clip of the light-hearted comedy, about five friends from Punjab, India, who hope and aspire to live and work in London, U.K.

“A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us,” added the ‘Jawan’ star.

Apart from Khan as Hardy, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover as his four friends along with Boman Irani.

The title is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who also co-wrote the story with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries. Hirani also co-produces the project with Jyoti Deshpande and Gauri Khan.

‘Dunki’ is set for theatrical release on Christmas 2023, clashing with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ creates history before release