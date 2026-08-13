Anmol alias Pinky acquitted in three drug cases in Karachi

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Thursday acquitted alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky in three drug-related cases registered at Gizri Police Station.

The Additional District and Sessions Court (South) approved the suspect’s acquittal pleas and acquitted her in all three cases.

According to the defence counsel, the cases were registered against Anmol in 2020, 2021 and 2022. She had been declared a fugitive in all three cases.

The lawyer told the court that two co-accused, Ali and Fahmida, had already been acquitted in 2024.

According to the defence, Anmol was nominated in the cases on the basis of statements allegedly recorded by the co-accused. Since the co-accused had already been acquitted, the prosecution could not secure a conviction against Anmol, the lawyer argued.

The prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence against the accused, the court observed before acquitting her.

Separate drug-related death case

The acquittal comes after a Karachi court approved a police charge sheet in another case involving Anmol alias Pinky, dropping a murder charge and converting it into a charge of causing death by negligence in connection with the drug-related death of an unidentified man.

The investigating officer had submitted the final charge sheet before a Judicial Magistrate (South), recommending that the murder charge under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code be replaced with Section 322, relating to qatl-bis-sabab.

According to police, the murder charge was dropped following a chemical examination report from the University of Karachi, which concluded that the man died from drug intoxication.

The case was initially registered as a murder case by Baghdadi police after the body of an unidentified man was found on a footpath. Police allegedly recovered a small box bearing Anmol alias Pinky’s name from the deceased’s pocket, following which a murder case was registered about a month after the recovery of the body.

Police arrested Anmol, described by authorities as an alleged high-profile narcotics supplier, during an intelligence-based operation in May 2026.