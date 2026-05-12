Police in Karachi have claimed to have arrested an alleged high-profile narcotics supplier, identified as Anmol alias Pinky, during an intelligence-based operation conducted by Garden Police on the indication of security agencies.

According to officials, the suspect was among the most wanted drug traffickers in the country and was allegedly involved in the production and distribution of high-grade cocaine across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Authorities stated that the Anmol alias Pinky operated a mobile drug laboratory and was arrested along with a fully functional cocaine production unit. During the raid, police recovered one kilogram of semi-prepared cocaine, more than 15 cocaine capsules, chemical substances including ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine and lidocaine, as well as a pistol.

Officials further claimed that the suspect also manufactured premium-quality homemade red wine, several bottles of which were seized during the operation.

Investigators alleged that Anmol alias Pinky produced expensive variants of cocaine, including so-called “White Coke” and “Golden Coke”, which were reportedly sold at significantly higher prices than ordinary cocaine available in the market.

Authorities claimed she was capable of converting 300 grams of cocaine into one kilogram of the substance through chemical processing.

According to officials, the suspect maintained a large customer network, with more than 800 alleged clients in Karachi alone. Police also claimed that she employed four riders for narcotics distribution within the city and provided them with salaries and rented accommodation.

Authorities said the Anmol alias Pinky remained in direct contact with thousands of customers and allegedly had links with individuals associated with various institutions, including law enforcement agencies.

Officials further alleged that the suspect generated millions of rupees each month through the narcotics trade and was known for distributing large sums of cash publicly.

Police said further investigations are under way following what they described as a major breakthrough against organised drug trafficking in the country.