Viral: Anmol Baloch bids goodbye to ‘Aik Sitam Aur’

Pakistan showbiz starlet Anmol Baloch bid goodbye to her superhit serial ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ with a series of videos which went viral on social media.

The ‘Khwab Nagar ki Shehzadi’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, and shared a long post to bid goodbye to the beloved character of Ushna from the play.

With a couple of montage videos of the character from various scenes of the serial, Baloch wrote, “I don’t know how I’m supposed to say this, but I want you to know that I will always love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

“I will remember all the memories we made together. I can never express the emotions that are running through me right now. I’ll always love you with all my heart and it’s time to let go,” the actor further wrote in the caption of the now-viral Instagram post.

Additionally, the actor penned acknowledgements to her several fan accounts on the social platform as well as the entire team for the success of the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

The final instalment for the 62-episodic run of ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ aired last night. Written by Rehana Aftaab and directed by Ilyas Kashmiri, the title featured an ensemble cast with the likes of Anmol Baloch, Maria Wasti, Usama Khan, Sajid Hasan, Rubina Ashraf, Shahood Alvi, Javeria Abbasi, Ayesha Gul, Salman Saeed, Srha Asgr, Fahad Khan and Mehrunisa Iqbal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

‘Aik Sitam Aur’ revolved around the life struggle and tragedies of Zainab (Maria Wasti), and her daughter Ushna (Anmol Baloch), due to the spiteful behaviour of her brothers Rafaqat, Shujaat, and their wives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

Comments