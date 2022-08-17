Bad news for fans: Anmol Baloch breaks silence on marriage plans!

Pakistan showbiz starlet Anmol Baloch has crushed many hearts as she finally hinted at her marriage plans.

During a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s chat show ‘Zindagi With Sajid Hasan’, the ‘Khwab Nagar ki Shehzadi’ actor confirmed that she has no plans to get married anytime soon.

Upon being asked about her future plans regarding personal life and marriage, Anmol Baloch replied that she is still a ‘kid’ and is not planning to settle down or have a family in near future. However, she also teased not having a planned schedule for that, and may marry when she finds the right person – be it a day, a couple of years or even a decade.

Speaking of traits she is looking for in the prospective life partner, Baloch stated that a guy should be ‘honest and understanding’ and must be a ‘noble person’ like her family.

The actor also revealed that she often gets marriage proposals from her village, Kashmore, which she refuses, as she believes she ‘won’t be able to settle’ in that life anymore [after having lived in a city].

About the professional front, Baloch said that she is taking a break from usual characters and is looking for unique scripts now, while she also has plans to explore the production side.

It is pertinent to mention that Anmol Baloch was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ alongside Usama Khan. Written by Rehana Aftaab and directed by Ilyas Kashmiri, the title featuring an ensemble cast concluded airing last month.

