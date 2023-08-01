Anmol Baloch opens up on her marriage plans

Showbiz starlet Anmol Baloch has finally spoken about her future plans regarding marriage and career.

During a recent interview, Anmol Baloch got candid about her future plans in terms of both personal and professional spheres, clarifying that she is not planning to get married anytime soon.

The ‘Mann Aangan’ actor said she is planning a break from usual characters to take up roles that she has never done before, while Baloch also hinted that she might explore drama production in the near future.

Speaking about her marriage plans, Baloch asserted that she is still a ‘kid’ and does not plan to settle down or have a family at the moment, however, maintained that she does not have a set schedule for her personal life. “I might marry in a day, a couple of years or even ten years,” she told the interviewer.

Anmol Baloch also divulged that she often gets marriage proposals from her village, Kashmore, which she refuses, as the actor believes she ‘won’t be able to settle’ in that life after having lived in a city.

On that note, the celebrity wants her life partner to be honest, understanding and a noble person like her own family.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Baloch was last seen as the main character Mahnoor in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Mann Aangan’.

Previously, the actor has won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Aik SItam Aur’ and ‘Khwaab Nagar ki Shehzadi’.

