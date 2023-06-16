Tamannaah Bhatia spills her marriage plans

Days after confirming her relationship status with co-star Vijay Varma, Indian film actor Tamannaah Bhatia spilt her marriage plans.

Less than a week after the latest lovebirds of Bollywood, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma seemingly confessed their love for each other, the former opened up on her marriage plans and the pressure of settling down.

“I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It’s not a party. It takes a lot of work,” she said in a conversation with an Indian tabloid.

“So is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that, which is important, then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo (and everyone is doing it so you should too),” added the ‘Humshakals’ actor.

She continued to explain, “Today we do things out of choice and it makes us feel a certain way and we have that choice. The generation before would always think ‘yeh time ho gaya to yeh kar lo (It’s time so get married)’ etc. Apart from scientifically a biological block, there is nothing really else going against you as a woman.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bhatia confirmed her relationship status earlier this week, calling Varma her ‘happy place’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is awaiting the release of Netflix’s anthology film, ‘Lust Stories 2’, her maiden collaboration with Varma. The title is set to premiere on the streaming giant on June 29.

